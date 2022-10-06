TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 9,849 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,252 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,610 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,281,000 after purchasing an additional 235,760 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,782 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SPDW stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 188,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,329. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

