TAP Consulting LLC Sells 2,139 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.36. 89,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

