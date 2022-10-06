TAP Consulting LLC Sells 31,054 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,054 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 12,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 934,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $57.93. 1,552,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,239,178. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

