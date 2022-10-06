TechTrees (TTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $143,931.00

TechTrees (TTC) traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. TechTrees has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $143,931.00 worth of TechTrees was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TechTrees token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TechTrees has traded 126.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,275.56 or 0.99944699 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002087 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00063992 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021812 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004846 BTC.

TechTrees Profile

TechTrees is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2022. TechTrees’ total supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,000,000 tokens. TechTrees’ official Twitter account is @techtreescoin. TechTrees’ official website is www.techtrees.com.

TechTrees Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TechTrees (TTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TechTrees has a current supply of 6,900,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TechTrees is 0.00307556 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $244,822.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.techtrees.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TechTrees directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TechTrees should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TechTrees using one of the exchanges listed above.

