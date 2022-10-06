Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.87

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 240601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TELNY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telenor ASA from 125.00 to 110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. HSBC lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Telenor ASA Cuts Dividend

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.3491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 8.03%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 104.23%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

