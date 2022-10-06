Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Decreases Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned approximately 0.08% of SmartFinancial worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 596,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 266,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.7% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 148,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In other SmartFinancial news, EVP Rhett D. Jordan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $281,453.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SmartFinancial Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMBK. Raymond James cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of SMBK stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $24.86. 693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.67. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.47 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.27%.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

