Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 173 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after buying an additional 78,098 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.49. 104,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,436. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63.

