Terra Name Service (TNS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $451,590.49

Terra Name Service (TNS) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Terra Name Service has a market capitalization of $451,590.49 and approximately $127,945.00 worth of Terra Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Name Service token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Name Service has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,015.13 or 0.99980476 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002370 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063480 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021881 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004902 BTC.

About Terra Name Service

Terra Name Service is a token. Terra Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,000,000 tokens. The official website for Terra Name Service is tns.money. Terra Name Service’s official Twitter account is @tns_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra Name Service

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Name Service (TNS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Terra Classic platform. Terra Name Service has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Terra Name Service is 0.00957155 USD and is down -7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $231,579.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tns.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Name Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Name Service should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Name Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

