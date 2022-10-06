Terra World Token (TWD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.12 Million

Terra World Token (TWD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Terra World Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Terra World Token has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Terra World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra World Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra World Token Profile

Terra World Token’s genesis date was August 21st, 2021. Terra World Token’s official website is www.terraworld.me. Terra World Token’s official Twitter account is @terraworldme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra World Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra World Token (TWD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Terra Classic platform. Terra World Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Terra World Token is 0.03156261 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $392,673.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.terraworld.me.”

