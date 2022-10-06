Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

TXT has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cfra raised their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of TXT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,115. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49. Textron has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Textron will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Textron by 711.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,278 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at $17,117,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,776 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 65.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,645,000 after acquiring an additional 915,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 2,973.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 456,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

