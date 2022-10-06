The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,676. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day moving average is $152.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

