The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,036,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755,692 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $883,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
KO stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.55. 127,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,688,434. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
