The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,669,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,904,000 after acquiring an additional 311,238 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.9 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.15. 635,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,688,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55. The company has a market cap of $238.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.