The Doge NFT Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (DOG)

The Doge NFT (DOG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. The Doge NFT has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and $136,347.00 worth of The Doge NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Doge NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Doge NFT has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About The Doge NFT

The Doge NFT’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. The Doge NFT’s total supply is 16,969,696,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,636,363,636 tokens. The official website for The Doge NFT is ownthedoge.com. The official message board for The Doge NFT is medium.com/the-doge-times. The Doge NFT’s official Twitter account is @ownthedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Doge NFT is https://reddit.com/r/ownthedoge.

Buying and Selling The Doge NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Doge NFT (DOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Doge NFT has a current supply of 16,969,696,969 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Doge NFT is 0.00089063 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $70,179.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ownthedoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Doge NFT directly using US dollars.

