The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.10 Per Share

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCTGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from The European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESCT opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.60) on Thursday. The European Smaller Companies Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 122.10 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 178 ($2.15). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market cap of £531.15 million and a PE ratio of 433.87.

About The European Smaller Companies Trust

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

