The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.47

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 481764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Equity Trust

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 22,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.