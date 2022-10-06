The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.47

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 481764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 199,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,522,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 102,555 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 1,083,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 15.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 849,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 115,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Stories

