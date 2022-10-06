The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $54.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cfra restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.24.

NYSE C opened at $43.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 233,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 7,225,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,090,000 after purchasing an additional 661,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Citigroup by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 48,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

