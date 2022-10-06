The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock to $23.00. The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15. 20,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,626,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAIN. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Consumer Edge cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

