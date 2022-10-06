The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Trading Down 1.1%

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 882.07 ($10.66) and last traded at GBX 895 ($10.81). 35,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 66,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 905 ($10.94).

The Scottish Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £592.25 million and a PE ratio of 1,570.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 888.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 863.28.

The Scottish Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from The Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. The Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

About The Scottish Investment Trust

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

