The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Stephens started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wendy’s to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. OTR Global reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WEN stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

