Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. 48,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 109,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Thor Explorations Trading Down 7.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.47 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

