Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Peter Busch Orthwein Buys 20,000 Shares

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thor Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

THO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,780. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $125.72.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on THO. Argus downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,600,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,932,000 after buying an additional 75,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 151.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,500,000 after buying an additional 897,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after buying an additional 105,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

