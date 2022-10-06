Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.18

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.18 and traded as high as $24.37. Tidewater shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 404,960 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDW shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Tidewater Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.45 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 21.84%.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 560,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,646,487.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

