Time Raiders (XPND) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Time Raiders (XPND) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Time Raiders has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Time Raiders has a market cap of $53,334.80 and $11,223.00 worth of Time Raiders was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time Raiders token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Time Raiders Token Profile

Time Raiders’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,313,709 tokens. The official website for Time Raiders is timeraiders.io. Time Raiders’ official Twitter account is @playtimeraiders.

Time Raiders Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time Raiders (XPND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Time Raiders has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Time Raiders is 0.00177195 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $564.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://timeraiders.io/.”

