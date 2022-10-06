Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Down 3.8 %

TR opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20. Tootsie Roll Industries has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $39.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60.

Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.08 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

