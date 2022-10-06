Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Topdanmark A/S from 400.00 to 405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

Topdanmark A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.