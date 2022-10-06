Torii Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,976.00 (TORII)

Torii Finance (TORII) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Torii Finance token can now be bought for about $10.05 or 0.00050458 BTC on popular exchanges. Torii Finance has a market capitalization of $160,803.37 and approximately $9,976.00 worth of Torii Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Torii Finance has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004874 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00043586 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001801 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.58 or 0.01618352 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00029645 BTC.

About Torii Finance

Torii Finance (TORII) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Torii Finance’s total supply is 31,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000 tokens. Torii Finance’s official Twitter account is @toriifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Torii Finance’s official website is torii.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Torii Finance (TORII) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Torii Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Torii Finance is 12.07714816 USD and is down -6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $160.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torii.finance/.”

