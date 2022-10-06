Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Price Down 3.2%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) shares were down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.18 and last traded at $62.21. Approximately 50,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,847,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.