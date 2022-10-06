Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading Up 4.2%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $64.38. Approximately 29,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,854,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 435.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

