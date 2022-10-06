TransAlta (TSE:TA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.67

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.67 and last traded at C$11.67, with a volume of 335047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TA has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.00.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.61.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.4931341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.69%.

About TransAlta

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.