Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Peter Heerma Sells 3,042 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

TVTX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 365,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,727. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.59. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.33 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

