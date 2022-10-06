Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Peter Heerma Sells 3,042 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Travere Therapeutics Price Performance
TVTX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 365,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,727. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.59. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.33 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
