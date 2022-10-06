Trevian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $38.19 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84.

