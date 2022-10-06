Trevian Wealth Management LLC Invests $64,000 in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIND. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,674,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,016,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 467.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,134,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,924 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,780,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,780,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextdoor

In related news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.06 per share, for a total transaction of 4,896,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,043,364 shares in the company, valued at 24,612,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of 3.32 per share, for a total transaction of 1,660,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,869,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately 32,765,126.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.06 per share, for a total transaction of 4,896,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,043,364 shares in the company, valued at 24,612,693.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,765,000 shares of company stock worth $17,939,150. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on KIND shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 4.55.

Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at 2.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.27. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of 2.47 and a 52 week high of 18.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.74.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.10. The business had revenue of 54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 56.27 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.