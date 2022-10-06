Trevian Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. C3.ai makes up approximately 0.7% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,043,882.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,622 shares of company stock worth $1,297,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI opened at $13.34 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

C3.ai Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.



