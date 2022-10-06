Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,232. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,839,000 after acquiring an additional 80,597 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,555,000 after buying an additional 87,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,365,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.