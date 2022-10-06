Trex (NYSE:TREX) Trading Up 4.2%

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.53. Approximately 16,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,107,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.57.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. Trex’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 38,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.