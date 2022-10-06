Tri Star Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 2.1% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,016.3% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,965 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $806,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 330.9% in the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,233. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.37. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91.

