Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,735 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 1.0% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.43. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

