Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $12.33 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 6.0% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,366,000 after buying an additional 281,195 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 19,236,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after buying an additional 1,112,901 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,617,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,840,000 after buying an additional 483,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,893,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,695,000 after buying an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.45. 2,957,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

