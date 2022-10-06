Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 2,688 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after buying an additional 2,446,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,277.5% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.72. 253,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,137,873. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

