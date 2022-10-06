Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 733 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,181,000 after buying an additional 525,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,717. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.53.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

