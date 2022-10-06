Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.27. Approximately 1,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 528,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

TSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $651.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. Analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

