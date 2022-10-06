Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 1.7% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after buying an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 168,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.37.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

