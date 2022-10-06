Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.05. The company had a trading volume of 108,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,185. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

