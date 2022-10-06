Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after acquiring an additional 367,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.95. 146,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,052. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

