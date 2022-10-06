Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.56. 331,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,707,785. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $179.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $96.67 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

