Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.76. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

