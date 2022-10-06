Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.74. 106,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,722. The stock has a market cap of $143.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.42 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

