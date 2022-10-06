Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,647 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.